Pakistan stresses on reducing regional tensions, calls for ceasefire

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office emphasized on Thursday on reducing tensions in the region and called for a ceasefire, stating that Pakistan is actively playing its role for peace in the region.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi, while addressing a press conference, said that Pakistan is making hectic efforts to establish peace in the Middle East, and progress is ongoing at the diplomatic level in this regard.

According to the spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in continuous contact with leaders of various countries. He held detailed discussions with the Saudi Crown Prince on the current situation and also exchanged views with the President of Iran.

In addition, diplomatic engagement has been established with several countries, including Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson further stated that the prime minister has also held talks with the leaders of Lebanon, Egypt, and Bangladesh.

Andrabi added that the deputy prime minister is also actively engaged on the diplomatic front and is in contact with countries in the region, while Pakistan continues its strong efforts to promote peace in the Middle East.

He said that Pakistan is raising its voice against attacks on mosques, women, and children. The spokesperson also condemned the desecration of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, stating that sealing the mosque is a matter of deep concern.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan urges India to ensure fundamental human rights.