Pakistan opens Torkham border for Afghan refugees return

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Government of Pakistan has temporarily reopened the Torkham Border to facilitate the safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees.

The decision, taken under state policy, aims to ensure the phased repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan. The process began on March 26, 2026, with authorities directing key institutions—including the Federal Investigation Agency, National Database and Registration Authority, customs authorities, and the National Logistics Corporation—to ensure full coordination and preparedness.

Strict security measures have been enforced in Torkham, Landi Kotal, and surrounding areas to protect the repatriation process from potential threats.

Officials said refugees will be transferred in an organized manner through designated points, particularly the Hamza Baba Camp, while movement will initially remain controlled to avoid mismanagement.

The government emphasized that the move reflects its commitment to national security, border management, and immigration law enforcement, while ensuring a respectful return for Afghan refugees. Authorities added that security forces and civilian institutions are working in close coordination to implement the process effectively.