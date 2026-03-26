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Murad Saeed disqualified from Senate membership

Murad Saeed disqualified from Senate membership
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Summary Murad Saeed disqualified from Senate after conviction by anti-terrorism court; Election Commission declares Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seat vacant.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Murad Saeed, has been disqualified from his Senate membership.

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification confirming his disqualification, stating that Saeed had been convicted by an anti-terrorism court.

According to the notification, the Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been declared vacant following his disqualification.

 

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Senate Senate Elections Anti-Terrorism Court Pakistan Judiciary Pakistan Politics Terrorism

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