Murad Saeed disqualified from Senate membership

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Murad Saeed, has been disqualified from his Senate membership.

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification confirming his disqualification, stating that Saeed had been convicted by an anti-terrorism court.

According to the notification, the Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been declared vacant following his disqualification.