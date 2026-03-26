Supreme Court launches video link hearings and advanced case management for easier access to justice

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has integrated video link hearings with modern case management techniques to enhance access to justice and improve efficiency.

According to an official statement, technology will make judicial services more effective, accessible, and uninterrupted. Lawyers and litigants from different cities can now appear via video link, reducing travel costs and logistical challenges for people from remote areas.

On March 24, lawyers from Quetta, Hyderabad, and Karachi participated in hearings via video link. This expansion is part of the Law and Justice Commission’s reform framework.

The statement also noted that in high court registries where Supreme Court branches are unavailable, technology is being used to increase connectivity. Case management has been improved under government efficiency and energy-saving measures.

With the reduction of weekly working days from five to four, case schedules have been reorganized to ensure timely hearings for litigants. The Supreme Court said that digital facilities and better scheduling will strengthen public confidence in the judicial system.