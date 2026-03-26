Punjab government approves partial opening of offices on Friday with essential staff only

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Austerity Monitoring Committee has approved a recommendation to partially open government offices in Punjab on Fridays, allowing only essential staff to report for work.

During the committee meeting, it was noted that keeping Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as holidays would increase public travel, leading to higher fuel consumption. To address this, the committee decided that offices should operate on a limited basis on Fridays to reduce travel and save energy.

Only essential personnel will be required to attend government offices on the partial working day, while other employees will remain off duty.