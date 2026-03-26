Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Punjab government approves partial opening of offices on Friday with essential staff only

Punjab government approves partial opening of offices on Friday with essential staff only
Updated on

Summary Punjab approves partial Friday office openings with essential staff only to reduce public travel, fuel consumption, and promote efficiency.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Austerity Monitoring Committee has approved a recommendation to partially open government offices in Punjab on Fridays, allowing only essential staff to report for work.

During the committee meeting, it was noted that keeping Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as holidays would increase public travel, leading to higher fuel consumption. To address this, the committee decided that offices should operate on a limited basis on Fridays to reduce travel and save energy.

Only essential personnel will be required to attend government offices on the partial working day, while other employees will remain off duty.

 

Browse Topics
Iran Oil Prices Punjab Government Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Supreme Court launches video link hearings and advanced case management for easier access to justice
KP launches Good Governance Roadmap 2.0 with 450 reforms to transform public services
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Al-Malki praises Pakistan's responsible diplomacy amid Iran-related Gulf attacks
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on one day visit
Featured

India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation

Top leadership meets as Iran war disrupts oil supplies and drives energy crisis

At least 217 children have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran

Sufficient petroleum stocks available for April and beyond: Meeting told

'Significant progress' made towards agreement with IMF, say sources