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Karachi: Body of girl drowned in water supply pipeline found

Karachi: Body of girl drowned in water supply pipeline found
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Summary According to a rescue spokesperson, the girl’s body was retrieved after a prolonged operation lasting several hours. The deceased was identified as 12-year-old Sanam.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The body of a young girl who had drowned in a water supply pipeline near the Achhar Goth area of Karachi has been recovered, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to a rescue spokesperson, the girl’s body was retrieved after a prolonged operation lasting several hours. The deceased was identified as 12-year-old Sanam.

It is worth noting that until yesterday evening, there had been no trace of the girl who fell into a 72-inch diameter water supply pipeline. Rescue officials had stated that the girl slipped while fetching water and fell into a fast-flowing water channel.

Officials further explained that the incident occurred in a clean water supply line coming to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake. Due to the channel’s depth of around 30 feet and high pressure, the rescue operation faced significant difficulties.
 

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