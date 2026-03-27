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Pakistan playing a key role in promoting peace in region:

Pakistan playing a key role in promoting peace in region:
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Summary He said that Pakistan has attracted attracting significant international attention during escalating regional tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chairman Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that Pakistan is playing a key role in promoting peace in the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that today’s Pakistan is stronger than before. He said that Pakistan has attracted attracting significant international attention during escalating regional tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Ashrafi further said that “if Pakistan exists, we all exist,” adding that the enemy wants to create a rift and internal divisions among us. He also strongly condemned Israeli aggression.
 

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