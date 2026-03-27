Pakistan has no option other than mediation in current situation: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that there is a need to formulate a clear policy at both national and international levels, saying that Pakistan has no option other than mediation in the current regional situation.

Speaking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that in view of the current circumstances, he has proposed convening an in-camera session of Parliament so that solutions to the issues can be found through consultation.

He said that a clear policy is needed at both international and national levels, as the Islamic world is continuously facing crises and a war-like situation prevails everywhere. After Iraq and Libya, the situation in Iran has also become alarming. He said that the Muslim countries should move toward forming an Islamic bloc.

Fazlur Rehman further said that while talks of mediation are ongoing, the question is whether Pakistan is currently in a position to mediate. Pakistan has no option other than mediation, nor does any clear foreign policy appear to be in place.

He said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in several areas including Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Tank. Meanwhile, tensions persist on both the eastern and western borders. He said that the writ of the government is not visible, and various regions are plagued by unrest.

