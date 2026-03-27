One killed as mini-truck collides with tractor trolley in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another was wounded when a tractor trolley collided with a mini-truck in Bahawalnagar on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Haroonabad Road in Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven tractor trolley collided head-on with a mini-truck, killing the mini-truck driver on the spot and injuring another person.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Adeel.

Police sources said that the driver of tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Furthe investigation in ongoing.

