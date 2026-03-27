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PM directs nationwide observance of Earth Hour on March 28

PM directs nationwide observance of Earth Hour on March 28
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Summary PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed that electric lights be switched off to the maximum extent possible across the country from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 28 in observance of Earth Hour 2026.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed that electric lights be switched off to the maximum extent possible across the country from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 28 in observance of Earth Hour 2026, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to environmental protection and climate awareness.

The prime minister instructed all ministries, divisions, provincial governments and public institutions to participate actively in the global campaign under this year’s theme, “Give an Hour for Earth”, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said.

The initiative aims to encourage citizens, organizations and governments to dedicate one hour to meaningful action for nature conservation, energy efficiency and climate responsibility. The observance will coincide with a worldwide symbolic switch-off of non-essential lights for one hour.

Earth Hour is a global movement launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 and is now observed annually in more than 190 countries and territories, making it one of the largest grassroots environmental campaigns in the world.

This year’s Earth Hour marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign, with communities across the globe encouraged not only to switch off lights but also to take practical steps supporting sustainability, biodiversity protection and climate action.

The official theme “Give an Hour for Earth” emphasizes collective responsibility and calls on individuals and institutions to dedicate time to planet-friendly actions such as conserving electricity, reducing waste and supporting nature-positive initiatives.

Observed every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour is symbolically marked by switching off non-essential lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm local time, with landmarks, public buildings and households around the world participating simultaneously.
 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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