Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Intermittent rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Intermittent rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore
Updated on

Summary The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected across most parts of the country next 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Intermittent rain with cool breeze in Lahore and its adjacent areas on Thursday and in the wee hours of Friday turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

rain was reported in Lahore’s areas including Shimla Pahari, the Mall, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Civil Secretariat, Sanda Road, Chauburji Gulshan Ravi, and other locations.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected across most parts of the country next 24 hours with chances of rain accompanied by windstorm and thunderstorm in the western districts of Balochistan.

Met Office said Islamabad and its surroundings will remain dry with partly cloudy skies, as will most districts of Punjab, Sindh and the rest of Balochistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also see partly cloudy conditions, while Kashmir may experience rain and thunderstorm during the morning hours and Gilgit-Baltistan will remain partly cloudy and dry.
 

Browse Topics
Lahore Weather Pakistan

Related News

Israel airstrikes hit areas around Pakistan embassy in Tehran
One killed as mini-truck collides with tractor trolley in Bahawalnagar
PM directs nationwide observance of Earth Hour on March 28
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Zhob, surrounding areas
Featured

India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation

Top leadership meets as Iran war disrupts oil supplies and drives energy crisis

At least 217 children have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran

Sufficient petroleum stocks available for April and beyond: Meeting told

'Significant progress' made towards agreement with IMF, say sources