Intermittent rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Intermittent rain with cool breeze in Lahore and its adjacent areas on Thursday and in the wee hours of Friday turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

rain was reported in Lahore’s areas including Shimla Pahari, the Mall, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Civil Secretariat, Sanda Road, Chauburji Gulshan Ravi, and other locations.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected across most parts of the country next 24 hours with chances of rain accompanied by windstorm and thunderstorm in the western districts of Balochistan.

Met Office said Islamabad and its surroundings will remain dry with partly cloudy skies, as will most districts of Punjab, Sindh and the rest of Balochistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also see partly cloudy conditions, while Kashmir may experience rain and thunderstorm during the morning hours and Gilgit-Baltistan will remain partly cloudy and dry.

