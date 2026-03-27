5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts KP, Gilgit-Baltistan

PESHAWAR/GILGIT (Web Desk) - Tremors of a 5.3 magnitude earthquake were felt in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, earthquake tremors were experienced in Gilgit, Skardu, Pattan, Balakot and surrounding areas.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.3 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 12 kilometers beneath the surface.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in northwestern Kashmir, approximately 84 kilometers northeast of Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported due to the quake.