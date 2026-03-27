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IHC sets March 31 hearing in 190m pounds case against Imran Khan

IHC sets March 31 hearing in 190m pounds case against Imran Khan
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Summary Islamabad High Court sets March 31 hearing for £190 million case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. Court seeks response on NAB objections to suspension of sentences.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has scheduled the hearing of the £190 million case against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Bushra Bibi for March 31.

The registrar office has issued the cause list for the case involving the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, which will be heard by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.

Also Read: Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi in jail, discusses health and ongoing cases

The court has already sought a response from the counsel of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on a request filed by the National Accountability Bureau, while NAB has raised objections stating that the pleas for suspension of sentences are not maintainable.

The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi have filed petitions seeking suspension of their sentences, whereas an accountability court had awarded sentences to both on January 17, 2025.

 

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Bushra Bibi Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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