Punjab to observe Earth Hour on March 28, Maryam urges public participation

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Maryam Nawaz has announced that the province of Punjab will observe “Earth Hour” on March 28 and appealed to the public to actively participate in the campaign.

According to the Chief Minister, lights across the province will be turned off from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM to promote energy conservation and environmental awareness.

She emphasized that collective efforts are essential to provide a safe and clean environment for the new generation.

The aim of the Earth Hour campaign is to raise public awareness about efficient and mindful use of energy.

For this campaign, the Secretary of Environment has been appointed as the focal person, while Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb will oversee the Earth Hour activities throughout Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz praised the efforts of the World Wildlife Fund in environmental protection, stating that prioritizing the environment is an urgent need of the hour.

She urged the public, particularly the youth, to actively participate in this global campaign for energy conservation and contribute to creating positive change.