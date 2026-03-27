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IHC revokes stay on recruitments in federal institutions

IHC revokes stay on recruitments in federal institutions
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Summary Islamabad High Court lifts stay on federal recruitments, including police, allowing new hiring under current policy; over-age candidates may also apply, subject to final verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued its written order lifting the stay on recruitments in federal institutions, including the police.

A larger bench comprising Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Justice Inam Amin Minhas annulled the injunction issued on August 1, 2024.

The court directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to initiate a new recruitment process under the current policy.

The order also noted that the advocate general had raised concerns over the admissibility of the petition, while petitioner Barrister Yawar Gardizi requested time for arguments.

The court ruled that candidates who had exceeded the age limit due to the case would also be eligible to participate in the new recruitment process.

All appointments will remain subject to the outcome of the final verdict.
 

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Islamabad High Court Pakistan

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