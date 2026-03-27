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Naqvi meets Chinese envoy, focus on enhancing security for investors

Naqvi meets Chinese envoy, focus on enhancing security for investors
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Summary Naqvi announced the establishment of a Special Protection Unit dedicated to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Chinese Embassy on Friday and hold a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong to discuss security cooperation and regional developments.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on counterterrorism, security cooperation, police exchange programmes, and the overall regional situation.

To further strengthen economic ties, it was decided to organize a business conference aimed at addressing security concerns faced by Chinese investors in Pakistan. In the first phase, engagements will be held with the Chinese business community already present in the country, followed by outreach to potential new investors.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi announced the establishment of a Special Protection Unit dedicated to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens residing in Islamabad. He added that personnel of the unit would receive Chinese language training to enhance communication and operational efficiency.

The meeting highlights continued efforts by Pakistan and China to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in security and investment facilitation.
 

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