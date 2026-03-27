Punjab extends Section 144 enforcement for 30 days

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for another 30 days, maintaining restrictions in view of security concerns.

As per the Punjab Home Department, the ban on flying drones in open areas will remain effective during this period. The decision aims to ensure public safety and prevent any potential threats to law and order.

However, authorities have allowed limited use of small drones at indoor events such as weddings and functions held in halls and marquees. Organizers of such events will be responsible for ensuring safe and controlled usage.

Officials further stated that law enforcement and intelligence agencies are exempt from the restrictions.

The ban on drone operations will remain in force until April 25, with strict instructions issued to district administrations and police to ensure full compliance.

The government reiterated that maintaining peace, protecting citizens, and safeguarding property remain its top priorities.

