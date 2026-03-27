Punjab government announces holiday on March 28 in Lahore

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Punjab government has announced a local public holiday in Lahore on March 28 in connection with the annual Mela Chiraghan, on the occasion of the Urs of renowned Sufi saint Shah Hussain, popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain.

According to an official notification, the holiday will be observed at the district level and apply to subordinate offices within Lahore District.

Mela Chiraghan is observed annually to mark the Urs of Shah Hussain, drawing large crowds for cultural festivities such as lamp lighting and qawwali performances.

Born in 1538 in Lahore during the Mughal era, Shah Hussain was a celebrated Punjabi Sufi poet. His poetry reflects themes of love, longing, and spiritual union, and he remains a key figure in Punjabi literature and Sufi tradition. He passed away in 1599 in Lahore.