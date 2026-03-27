Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Punjab government announces holiday on March 28 in Lahore

Punjab government announces holiday on March 28 in Lahore
Updated on

Summary Punjab government announces Lahore holiday for Mela Chiraghan, honoring Sufi poet Shah Hussain, as devotees gather for annual Urs celebrations.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Punjab government has announced a local public holiday in Lahore on March 28 in connection with the annual Mela Chiraghan, on the occasion of the Urs of renowned Sufi saint Shah Hussain, popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain.

According to an official notification, the holiday will be observed at the district level and apply to subordinate offices within Lahore District.

Mela Chiraghan is observed annually to mark the Urs of Shah Hussain, drawing large crowds for cultural festivities such as lamp lighting and qawwali performances.

Born in 1538 in Lahore during the Mughal era, Shah Hussain was a celebrated Punjabi Sufi poet. His poetry reflects themes of love, longing, and spiritual union, and he remains a key figure in Punjabi literature and Sufi tradition. He passed away in 1599 in Lahore. 

Browse Topics
Punjab Government Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Forty years of serving Afghans not rewarded: Bugti
Sindh to use modern watermarking system to prevent exam cheating
Gilani hopes Pakistan can mediate US-Iran tensions
Punjab extends Section 144 enforcement for 30 days
Featured

Matric exams begin in Lahore with 285,000 candidates

Iranian military says 800 US troops killed, 17 bases destroyed

India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation

Top leadership meets as Iran war disrupts oil supplies and drives energy crisis

At least 217 children have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran