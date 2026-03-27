Thunderstorms and hailstorm threat looms over Sindh as PMD issues weather alert

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A strong westerly wave sweeping across Pakistan has prompted the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to issue a widespread weather alert for Sindh, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and rain of light to moderate intensity in multiple districts on Saturday.

According to the advisory released on Friday, the weather system is expected to affect large parts of the province, including Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Badin, Umerkot and Tharparkar, along with Karachi Division. The system has entered the country through southwestern Balochistan and is forecast to intensify over the coming days.

The Met Office warned that accompanying windstorms, hailstorms and lightning could pose risks to infrastructure and agriculture. Weak structures such as electric poles, billboards and solar panels remain vulnerable to strong winds, while isolated lightning strikes may occur across affected areas. Standing crops are also at risk of damage from hail and gusty conditions, prompting authorities to advise farmers to take precautionary measures in line with the evolving weather situation.

Karachi is expected to experience a gradual shift in conditions over the weekend. Friday is likely to remain mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging between 32°C and 34°C, while minimum temperatures hover around 24°C. Winds are expected to shift from northwesterly to west or southwesterly directions as humidity levels fluctuate from around 76 percent during the day to 45–55 percent in the evening.

By Saturday, partly cloudy skies are expected to develop, with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms and light rain. Daytime temperatures are forecast to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while humidity levels may rise to between 75 and 85 percent. Evening humidity is expected to settle between 55 and 65per cent as westerly winds prevail.

Conditions are forecast to remain mostly cloudy on Sunday, with a slight drop in temperatures to between 30°C and 32°C. Humidity levels are expected to ease marginally, ranging between 65 and 75 percent during the day and 45 to 55 percent in the evening, while west to southwesterly winds continue to dominate.

Pakistan Weather Alert 27 March 2026

Rain, thunderstorms & hail expected from Saturday to Monday.

Islamabad, KP, کشمیر, GB: Rain, storms, snowfall on mountains South Punjab & Sindh:

Rain with heavy falls at places#PakistanWeather #RainAlert #PMD pic.twitter.com/P1pyfusd23 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) March 27, 2026

The PMD has already indicated that the current weather pattern is part of a broader system expected to influence the country from March 24 to March 30, bringing intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms with occasional gaps. Heavy downpours, hailstorms and the possibility of flash flooding have also been flagged for several regions as the system strengthens.

In anticipation of the developing situation, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah has directed all relevant authorities to remain on high alert. Instructions have been issued to ensure pre-emptive arrangements are in place to deal with any emergencies arising from the expected rain spell.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has been tasked with issuing timely advisories and maintaining close coordination with all departments. Authorities have also been urged to initiate public awareness campaigns to inform residents about potential hazards and necessary safety precautions.

The warning comes days after a powerful thunderstorm swept through Karachi, resulting in fatalities and injuries, highlighting the potential severity of such weather systems as the province braces for another spell of unstable conditions.