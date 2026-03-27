Punjab introduces Case Flow Management and Prosecution Policy 2025 for narcotics cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab has taken a significant step toward modernizing its criminal justice system by introducing a case flow management system to monitor and accelerate court proceedings.

The Punjab government approved the draft Prosecution Policy 2025 for narcotics cases. Secretary Prosecution Salman Ghani presented the policy to ensure effective handling and follow-up of drug-related cases.

The government also approved the Criminal Prosecution Service Case Flow Management System Rules 2025, aimed at strengthening the prosecution system and enhancing efficiency.

The new measures are expected to ensure faster justice and better coordination in narcotics cases.

The approved drafts have been sent to relevant departments to meet further legal requirements. After vetting by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, an official notification will be issued, and authorities have been directed to implement the new policies and rules.