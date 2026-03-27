Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Punjab introduces Case Flow Management and Prosecution Policy 2025 for narcotics cases

Punjab introduces Case Flow Management and Prosecution Policy 2025 for narcotics cases
Updated on

Summary Punjab adopts Case Flow Management System and Prosecution Policy 2025 to ensure efficient handling, coordination, and faster justice in narcotics cases.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab has taken a significant step toward modernizing its criminal justice system by introducing a case flow management system to monitor and accelerate court proceedings.

The Punjab government approved the draft Prosecution Policy 2025 for narcotics cases. Secretary Prosecution Salman Ghani presented the policy to ensure effective handling and follow-up of drug-related cases.

The government also approved the Criminal Prosecution Service Case Flow Management System Rules 2025, aimed at strengthening the prosecution system and enhancing efficiency.

The new measures are expected to ensure faster justice and better coordination in narcotics cases.

The approved drafts have been sent to relevant departments to meet further legal requirements. After vetting by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, an official notification will be issued, and authorities have been directed to implement the new policies and rules.

 

Browse Topics
Punjab Government Judiciary

Related News

Kuwait crown prince backs Pakistan's mediation push between US and Iran
Lahore Akbari Gate wall collapse kills five-year-old girl
Thunderstorms and hailstorm threat looms over Sindh as PMD issues weather alert
Punjab government announces holiday on March 28 in Lahore
Featured

Matric exams begin in Lahore with 285,000 candidates

Iranian military says 800 US troops killed, 17 bases destroyed

India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation

Top leadership meets as Iran war disrupts oil supplies and drives energy crisis

At least 217 children have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran