KP CM Afridi launches Rehayi Tehreek registration

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced that the registration for the “Rehayi Tehreek” (Release Movement for PTI founder) has officially begun.

Speaking at a ceremony in Peshawar, Afridi said that all constitutional and legal avenues have been pursued. He emphasized that he is the elected Chief Minister representing over 45 million people and expressed frustration over being denied meetings with his party leader.

Afridi criticized the blocking of his passport and restricted access to official routes, noting that even prison doors at Adiala Jail are not being opened for him. He also condemned media coverage that, he said, selectively portrays government officials negatively.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to legal and peaceful protest, stressing that the issue at hand concerns the life and health of their leader, not elections or constituencies.

Registration for the Rehayi Tehreek will include nationwide membership and oath-taking ceremonies. Afridi urged the youth to stay aware, stating that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa establishment department has been dissolved.