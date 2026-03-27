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Nadra to block identity card of any suspicious person

Nadra to block identity card of any suspicious person
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Summary Senate committee approves bill allowing Nadra to block identity cards for 60 days to prevent misuse and enhance national security.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Nadra will now have the authority to block the identity cards of any suspicious person for 60 days, after the Senate Standing Committee on Interior approved a key government bill.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar presented the bill to the Senate, which was passed by the committee. Following committee approval, the bill will now be presented in the upcoming Senate session.

The Ministry of Interior stated that the identity card is a sensitive national security document, and its misuse poses risks to both security and the economy. Due to the absence of a legal framework, Nadra has faced serious operational challenges, with criminals exploiting loopholes to avoid legal action.

The amendment will allow Nadra to block any individual’s identity card to prevent misuse and ensure compliance with the law.


 

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