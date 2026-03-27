Medicine prices surge, patients face severe crisis

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A sharp rise in medicine prices amid the current economic situation has placed patients under severe financial strain, making treatment increasingly unaffordable for many.

Prices of medicines for various illnesses have surged significantly, with some recording increases of over 100 percent. Even commonly used drugs—including antibiotics, painkillers, and medications for diabetes, blood pressure, stomach issues, ulcers, muscle strength, allergies, skin conditions, and cough—have become considerably more expensive.

Several widely used medicines, including BV Dox, Stresstabs, Surbex Z, Lysovit Lotion, Caricef, Cefix, and Getryl, have seen notable price hikes.

Differences in pricing across various batches of the same medicines have also raised serious concerns. Citizens have questioned the effectiveness of the drug pricing and monitoring system, while chronic patients are finding it increasingly difficult to continue treatment.

Experts warn that rising costs may force patients to abandon treatment midway, posing serious risks to public health. The Drug Lawyers Forum has announced plans to pursue legal and constitutional action over the issue.