PM rejects proposal to hike petrol by Rs 95 per litre, diesel by Rs 203 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said he once again rejected a proposal to increase the price of petrol by Rs 95 per litre and diesel by Rs 203 per litre keeping in view the financial problems faced by the people.

In a televised address to the nation, he said, “The federal government has once again decided to bear the burden of Rs 56 billion this week on account of fuel.”

He said, “According to the prevailing market, today the price of petrol in Pakistan should have been Rs 544 but it is sold at Rs 322 per litre. Similarly, the price of diesel has also increased. Today, in Pakistan, the price of diesel should have been Rs 790 per litre, but the government is providing diesel at Rs 335 per litre so that people are saved from the burden.”

The prime minister said the government had shouldered the historic burden of Rs 125 billion on account of fuel since the crisis in the region started.

This money could have been used for different development projects but “nothing is more dear to me than your economic security”, he remarked urging people to make significant changes in their daily lives to conserve fuel.

“Before traveling, think whether this journey is necessary, whether it is necessary to take out a car or motorbike every time,” he continued adding, “Frugality is no longer optional, but has become our shared responsibility.”

He said in countries around the world, prices of fuel have doubled and long lines of people have formed at petrol pumps.

“The prices are beyond the control of the people and governments have become helpless, but your government has so far prevented this storm of inflation from reaching you. However, the government cannot face this situation alone,” he noted.

He appealed to the people to fully cooperate with the government according to a comprehensive plan that will be announced in the next few days to confront the ongoing difficult time.

Talking about the prevailing regional situation, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan is making sincere and vigorous efforts at the diplomatic level to mediate for peace in the region.

He said Pakistan is committed to keeping the region and brotherly Islamic countries safe from a devastating conflict and its adverse consequences. He added that a path toward sustainable peace can be paved through collective consultation and wisdom.

The Prime Minister highlighted that he held detailed discussions on multiple occasions with the leaders of Iran and the Gulf countries. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is working with full dedication and sincerity on these efforts, while Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is also playing a highly active and pivotal role in ensuring the success of this reconciliation process.

On the economic front, Shehbaz Sharif said the world is currently facing an extraordinary and extremely difficult situation, where even major economies appear helpless. He added that developed countries, despite having abundant resources, are also confronting severe economic crises.

The Prime Minister said the Government of Pakistan has taken immediate decisions in view of these economic challenges. He highlighted that a reduction of one hundred billion rupees has been made in the development budget, while a campaign of simplicity and austerity has helped ensure maximum savings, with billions of rupees being redirected to reduce the economic burden on the common man.

