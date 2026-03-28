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Two terrorists killed in Balochistan's Dukki district

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan's Dukki district
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Summary Both terrorists were wanted in several incidents, including an attack on FC in Killi Bakhtiar Khan area during the month of Ramazan, in which five personnel were martyred.

DUKKI (Dunya News) – At least two terrorists were killed during a joint operation conducted by police and the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) in Dukki district of Balochistan on Friday.

The operation in Killi Bakhtiar Khan area of Luni, was led by DIG Police Loralai Range, Junaid Ahmed Sheikh.

According to Junaid Ahmed, during the exchange of fire, two terrorists wanted in multiple cases were killed, while one ATF personnel was wounded. He informed that the killed terrorists were identified as Sanaullah and Jamal.

The DIG stated that a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the killed terrorists. Both were wanted in several incidents, including an attack on FC (Frontier Corps) in Killi Bakhtiar Khan during the month of Ramazan, in which five personnel were martyred.
 

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Balochistan Pakistan Terrorism

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