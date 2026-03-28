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President summons National Assembly session on March 30

President summons National Assembly session on March 30
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Summary The session has been convened by the President Zardari under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, said a news release issued here by the National Assembly Secretariat.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on March 30 (Monday), at 5:00 pm at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Dunya News reported on Friday.

The session has been convened by the President Zardari under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, said a news release issued here by the National Assembly Secretariat.

The upcoming sitting on March 30, 2026 will be the 26th session of the current National Assembly and the second session of its third parliamentary year.
 

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Asif Zardari President National Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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