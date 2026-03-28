PM urges nationwide participation in Earth Hour to promote climate responsibility

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have called upon the nation to actively participate in the global observance of Earth Hour by switching off unnecessary lights for one hour -- from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 28 as a symbolic yet powerful step toward environmental protection and climate awareness.

In his message on the occasion of Earth Hour, the prime minister emphasized that in the face of mounting environmental challenges, the global campaign serves as an important reminder that protecting the planet is a shared responsibility. He noted that this year’s theme, “Give an Hour for Earth,” aims to promote awareness about environmental conservation, efficient energy use, and climate change mitigation.

The prime minister said Earth Hour is not merely a symbolic gesture but a global moment of reflection that encourages renewed commitment toward building a sustainable and resilient environmental future. He described the campaign as a strong call to action that goes beyond switching off lights and motivates individuals and communities to adopt environmentally responsible lifestyles.

Highlighting the seriousness of climate risks, he observed that although Pakistan contributes less than one percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains among the countries most vulnerable to climate change impacts. He pointed out that extreme weather events, including devastating floods and prolonged droughts, are threatening daily life, food and water security, and critical infrastructure across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government is pursuing a climate-resilient development agenda to address these challenges. He noted that reforms in water management and agriculture, investments in renewable energy, promotion of green technologies, improvements in urban systems, and ecosystem protection are key components of the government’s environmental strategy.

He further highlighted major initiatives such as the Upscaling Green Pakistan Programme, Living Indus Initiative, and Recharge Pakistan, along with the installation of modern early warning systems in flood-affected areas, as part of ongoing efforts to restore ecological balance and strengthen climate resilience.

The prime minister urged citizens to actively support the global campaign and transform the environment-friendly message of Earth Hour into a sustained national habit, stressing that collective action today will help secure a greener, safer, and more resilient future for coming generations.

