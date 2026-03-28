Pakistan to observe Earth Hour tonight

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Like other parts of the world, the annual ‘Earth Hour’ will be observed across Pakistan on Saturday night under the theme “Give an Hour for Earth”.

Earth Hour will be observed in Pakistan by switching off lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. This global event, marked by turning off non-essential lights, aims to create the "Biggest Hour for Earth" by encouraging collective action, sustainability, and nature conservation.

The initiative aims to encourage citizens, organizations and governments to dedicate one hour to meaningful action for nature conservation, energy efficiency and climate responsibility. The observance will coincide with a worldwide symbolic switch-off of non-essential lights for one hour.

Earth Hour is a global movement launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 and is now observed annually in more than 190 countries and territories, making it one of the largest grassroots environmental campaigns in the world.

This year’s Earth Hour marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign, with communities across the globe encouraged not only to switch off lights but also to take practical steps supporting sustainability, biodiversity protection and climate action.

The official theme “Give an Hour for Earth” emphasizes collective responsibility and calls on individuals and institutions to dedicate time to planet-friendly actions such as conserving electricity, reducing waste and supporting nature-positive initiatives.

Observed every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour is symbolically marked by switching off non-essential lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm local time, with landmarks, public buildings and households around the world participating simultaneously.

