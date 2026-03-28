Westerly system brings rain across Pakistan till March 31

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore: Westerly winds have entered the country, bringing a forecast of rainfall in most parts of Pakistan from today until March 31.

According to the Meteorological Department, clouds are hovering over Lahore’s skyline and intermittent rain is expected during this period.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain at 19°C, while the maximum may reach 31°C.

The current temperature of the city has been recorded at 24°C, with periodic showers anticipated.

Rain has been forecast in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thunderstorms with rain are expected in Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda and Nowshera, while Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram and Mansehra are also likely to receive rainfall.

Additionally, Abbottabad, Haripur, Balakot, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat and Hangu may experience rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The Meteorological Department further stated that rain is expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan. Snowfall is also likely in mountainous areas of the province, while hailstorms may occur at a few locations in the plains.

According to the department, rainfall was recorded yesterday in Swat, Dir, Patan and Timergara. Dir received 4 mm of rain, while Kalam, Patan and Timergara recorded 1 mm each.

Most districts of Balochistan are expected to remain cloudy, with chances of rain in Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Lasbela, Hub, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Surab, Kalat and Noshki.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Kharan, Mastung, Quetta, Bolan, Ziarat, Harnai, Kachhi, Sibi, Kohlu and Barkhan.

The department added that Dera Bugti, Zhob, Musa Khel, Sherani, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah and Chaman may also receive rain with thunderstorms, with heavy downpours expected at some locations.

Due to rainfall, there is a risk of low to moderate flooding in mountainous streams and local waterways of Khuzdar, Kech and northern districts.