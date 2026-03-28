President Zardari urges nation to switch off lights for Earth Hour

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message on the occasion of Earth Hour, urged the public to switch off lights for one hour, stating that collective actions are essential for environmental protection.

The President said that “Give an Hour for Earth” invites people to reflect on their lifestyles, while the symbolic one-hour lights-off serves as motivation for practical environmental measures.

He stated that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change, adding that recent floods, heatwaves, and droughts pose major challenges.

He further said that farmers are facing uncertainty due to changing weather patterns, while rising temperatures in cities are putting pressure on the electricity system.

President urges collective climate action as Pakistan joins global Earth Hour observance

President Zardari noted that water availability is decreasing and infrastructure is being affected by floods.

He added that although Pakistan’s share in global emissions is less than one percent, it faces higher risks.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement and is continuing efforts to transition towards clean energy. He added that the Green Pakistan Programme is helping increase forest cover and create employment opportunities.

The President emphasized that on the occasion of Earth Hour, every individual needs to reduce their environmental impact and urged the public to conserve energy and adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.