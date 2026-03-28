One killed, two injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other were critically wounded in a road accident in Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Defence Phase-VI near Khayaban Ittehad Signal where car collided with a rickshaw due to over speeding, killing one person on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

According to police, the identity of the deceased is not yet known while the injured persons were identified as Farhan and Waqas.

