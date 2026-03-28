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Five Indians injured in Abu Dhabi from missile debris

Five Indians injured in Abu Dhabi from missile debris
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Summary The incident occurred in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.

(Dunya News) - The Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that five Indians were injured after debris fell “following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems”.

The incident occurred in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.

The development comes as tensions intensify across the United Arab Emirates, where authorities say attacks attributed to Iran have continued since February 28.

On Thursday alone, UAE air defence intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones.

Since the start of the conflict, hundreds of projectiles have been intercepted, but casualties have included multiple foreign nationals.

Officials confirmed that at least eight expatriates—including Pakistanis—have lost their lives, while several others from Pakistan are among the injured.

The UAE Ministry of Defence stated it remains fully prepared to counter threats and ensure national security.

Authorities emphasized that investigations are ongoing, with further details expected, as the situation continues to evolve within a broader regional security crisis.
 

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