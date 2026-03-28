Naqvi orders crackdown on corruption in govt departments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the FIA to launch a comprehensive crackdown against corruption in government institutions.

During his visit to the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the infrastructure improvement project and assessed its progress.

He instructed officials to ensure early completion of ongoing construction activities.

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Naqvi said that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, a zero-tolerance policy against corruption in government departments must be adopted.

He added that the reform process in the FIA will be completed by December this year.

He further directed that all overseas job advertisements should be monitored online and public awareness must be ensured regarding misleading advertisements.

The Interior Minister stated that the FIA will be organized as a frontline force against all forms of organized crime.

He assured full support to the FIA at every level, while DG FIA Dr Usman Anwar briefed the minister in detail about the institution.