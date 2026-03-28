Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

CTD arrests 36 terrorists in 366 IBOs in Punjab

CTD arrests 36 terrorists in 366 IBOs in Punjab
Updated on

Summary CTD conducted 366 operations across Punjab, arresting 36 terrorists, including two high-risk suspects from Fitna al-Khawarij, and seized explosives, detonators, wiring, pamphlets, and cash.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out 366 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across various cities in Punjab over the past month, resulting in the arrest of 36 terrorists, a department spokesperson said.

The operations were conducted in cities including Lahore, Kasur, Jhelum, Chakwal, Okara, Khanewal, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Jhang, Attock, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Jhelum.

During the raids, two high-risk terrorists affiliated with “Fitna al-Khawarij” were arrested from Faisalabad and Jhelum along with explosive materials.

Authorities recovered a significant cache of explosives, including EID bombs, five detonators, 34 safety fuses, 61 feet of wiring, pamphlets, and cash.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan War on Terror Terrorism

Related News

India-Afghanistan propaganda network against Pakistan exposed
Naqvi orders crackdown on corruption in govt departments
Five Indians injured in Abu Dhabi from missile debris
PM Shehbaz urges nationwide participation in Earth Hour 2026
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts