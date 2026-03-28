CTD arrests 36 terrorists in 366 IBOs in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out 366 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across various cities in Punjab over the past month, resulting in the arrest of 36 terrorists, a department spokesperson said.

The operations were conducted in cities including Lahore, Kasur, Jhelum, Chakwal, Okara, Khanewal, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Jhang, Attock, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Jhelum.

During the raids, two high-risk terrorists affiliated with “Fitna al-Khawarij” were arrested from Faisalabad and Jhelum along with explosive materials.

Authorities recovered a significant cache of explosives, including EID bombs, five detonators, 34 safety fuses, 61 feet of wiring, pamphlets, and cash.

