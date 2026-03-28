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JI chief calls Trump, Netanyahu 'worshippers of Satan'

JI chief calls Trump, Netanyahu 'worshippers of Satan'
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Summary JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman brands Trump and Netanyahu as war criminals, criticizes US-Israel actions in Iran, and urges better Gulf relations for Tehran.

LAHORE (Dunya News) -  Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, has called US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “worshippers of Satan.”

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that Trump and Netanyahu are war criminals who hide their crimes through bizarre and mocking actions.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, he said the situation of rulers in Muslim countries is evident, and described the attack on Iran as an act of terrorism by the US and Israel.

He added that Iran had the right to retaliate against US bases and urged Tehran to maintain good relations with Gulf countries.

He further said that the US and Israel seem confused about their next steps, emphasizing that the US bases are not meant to protect Gulf states but Israel.

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Iran-US-Israel war Pakistan Terrorism

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