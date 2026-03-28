KP Governor slams PTI over anti-state remarks

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that PTI formed forces multiple times and should clarify the purpose behind them, adding that the party founder’s son has made statements against Pakistan.

The Governor said that there are internal differences within PTI and the party itself seems confused.

He stated that the same state which gave them recognition is now being labeled a “killer state” by them.

He added that these individuals have consistently used harsh language against the state, warning that if they attempt to march towards Islamabad again, they will face consequences.

Faisal Karim Kundi further said that they should try moving beyond Swabi to realize the situation.

He noted that global attention is currently on Pakistan, with the country’s name being highlighted in international media, and credited the Field Marshal’s efforts for enhancing Pakistan’s global image.

He added that today even global powers are focusing on Pakistan, while criticizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, saying he appears inactive.

He also pointed out ongoing disputes within the provincial cabinet and said that any change in the Chief Minister is an internal matter of PTI’s provincial government.

He alleged that local government representatives were neglected for four years.

The Governor claimed that local representatives were not provided funds and that even salaries of nazims were withheld by the government.

He further remarked that in the past, there were widespread discussions about the Chief Minister’s brothers, adding that officials leave for their homes in Islamabad and other areas on Thursdays, citing fuel-saving measures under austerity.