Over 50 flights from Pakistan to Middle East cancelled amid regional crisis

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Flight operations between Pakistan and the Middle East continue to face major disruptions, with 52 flights cancelled and around 50 delayed amid ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.

According to aviation sources, 11 flights from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar were cancelled today (Saturday).

In Karachi alone, 16 flights bound for Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled, while 15 experienced delays.

Similarly, eight flights from Lahore to cities such as Kuwait City, Doha, and Dubai were cancelled, with seven others delayed.

From Islamabad, 15 flights were cancelled and 20 delayed, while Peshawar saw cancellations of 10 flights to destinations including Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Additionally, two flights from Multan were also cancelled.

The disruptions come as the airspace of several Middle Eastern countries remains closed since Iran war started. During this period, more than 2,600 flights between Pakistan and the Middle East have reportedly been cancelled.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as uncertainty in regional airspace impacts travel schedules.

