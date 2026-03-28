PIA completes pre-hajj operation plan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finalised its preparations for the pre-Hajj flight operation, according to sources.

The airline is set to launch its pre-Hajj operation on April 18, which will continue until May 21. In the first phase, PIA will operate flights to Madinah and Jeddah. Overall, the airline will transport more than 60,000 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 202 flights.

Sources further revealed that around 49,000 pilgrims will travel under the government Hajj scheme, while 11,000 will perform Hajj through private arrangements. PIA will operate direct flights from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Quetta, Faisalabad, and Multan.

The post-Hajj operation is scheduled to begin on May 30 and will continue until June 30. For the Hajj operation, PIA will deploy its Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 aircraft.