Pakistan, Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs to meet in Islamabad tomorrow for talks on Iran war: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye will hold foreign ministers' level talks in Islamabad on March 29-30 to discuss ways to end the month-long war between Iran, United States and Israel.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the Foreign Office said that at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye’s FM Hakan Fidan, and Egypt’s FM Dr Badr Abdelatty will visit Islamabad from March 29 to March 30.

The four-nation meeting will be chaired by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar.

“During the visit, the foreign ministers will hold in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region,” the FO said, adding that the visiting dignitaries will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Pakistan highly values its relations with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt,” the FO statement underscored.

PR No.7️⃣7️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣



Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt to Visit Islamabad for Consultations



⬇️https://t.co/ehLoO2Av8I pic.twitter.com/3UIAKm2zwm — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 28, 2026

Earlier on Friday, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he expected a direct US-Iran meeting in Pakistan "very soon", without revealing his source.

While Tehran has refused to admit to holding official talks with Washington, Iran has passed a response to US President Donald Trump's 15-point plan to end the war via Islamabad, according to an anonymous source cited by the Iranian Tasnim press agency.

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday he believes Iran will hold talks with Washington "this week" to end the month-long war in the Middle East.

"We think there will be meetings this week, we're certainly hopeful for it," Witkoff told a business forum in Miami when asked about the Iran negotiations.

A senior Iranian official said on Friday that US attacks on Iran while simultaneously calling for talks were "intolerable," adding Tehran had yet to decide whether to respond to a US proposal due to attacks on industrial and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran's response to US proposals had originally been expected to be delivered on Friday or Saturday, the official added.

These developments come as Pakistan emerges as a key mediator between the United States and Iran in their ongoing conflict which has spread across the Gulf region.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly offered Pakistan as a venue for US-Iran peace talks, an offer that received an extraordinary boost when President Donald Trump reposted it on his Truth Social platform, a move widely seen in Islamabad as Washington's tacit endorsement of Pakistan's emerging role as a mediator.

On Thursday, Dar confirmed that indirect communication between the US and Iran was underway through messages being relayed by Pakistan, with Turkiye and Egypt also assisting diplomatic efforts aimed at easing the tensions in the Middle East.

The deputy prime minister has engaged with various political figures as Pakistan continues to call for de-escalation to the conflict; these include discussions with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.