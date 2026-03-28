Bannu police vehicle attack leaves ASI dead

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - A police vehicle came under attack in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of a police officer and injuries to three others, officials said.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Sajjad Khan, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Huwed police station. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dilnawaz Khan was killed in the attack, while three police personnel sustained serious injuries.

Following the assault, police forces launched a retaliatory operation, killing two militants involved in the attack. The injured personnel and the body of the martyred officer were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Authorities also seized two motorcycles used by the attackers. A search operation has been initiated in the area to track down any remaining suspects.