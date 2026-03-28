Pakistan slams India's Shia remarks as 'cynical deflection', cites violence against Muslims

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday firmly rejected comments made by India regarding the treatment of the country’s Shia community, calling the remarks “cynical and diversionary” and describing them as an “exercise in deflection masquerading as concern”.

The response followed statements issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, which referenced remarks attributed to Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal General Asim Munir during a recent meeting with Shia clerics. According to reports cited by Indian officials, Munir had allegedly suggested that individuals reacting violently to developments in Iran should instead direct their attention towards Iran itself.

The meeting between General Munir and Shia scholars took place earlier this month in Rawalpindi. According to participants present at the discussion, the military chief adopted a firm tone while addressing concerns related to regional developments, particularly Iran’s geopolitical situation. He reportedly emphasised that Pakistan’s territory would not be used against Tehran and highlighted the need to maintain internal stability.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) outlined that the meeting focused on national security issues and the role of religious scholars in promoting social cohesion. It further stated that the top general underscored the importance of ensuring that religious sentiments are not exploited to incite violence within the country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, described the alleged remarks as indicative of what it termed Pakistan’s “systemic victimisation of minorities”. The comments were reported by Indian news agency ANI and prompted a swift rebuttal from Islamabad.

In response, FO spokesperson Tahir Andrabi dismissed India’s assertions, stating that such remarks could not obscure what he described as India’s own record of discrimination and violence against minority communities. He pointed to restrictions on religious practices, incidents of mob vigilantism, and alleged targeting of homes and livelihoods as examples of a broader pattern.

“These patterns are well-documented,” the FO spokesperson said, while highlighting figures related to mob violence. According to the statement, more than 55 Muslims were reportedly lynched in India during 2025, while over 19 individuals have been killed in similar incidents since January 2026.

The FO also alleged that extremist groups had sought the destruction of 11 mosques and claimed that perpetrators of crimes against Muslims often act with impunity. It further asserted that such actions were rarely met with accountability.

Islamabad urged New Delhi to address what it described as serious concerns within its own borders and to ensure the protection of minority communities in line with constitutional and international obligations. The FO also called on India to refrain from making what it termed unfounded and politically motivated statements.

The latest exchange adds to a series of diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Earlier in the week, Pakistan criticised remarks made by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who had dismissed suggestions of India playing a mediatory role in global geopolitics using language that drew criticism from Islamabad. The FO described the remarks as undiplomatic and reflective of underlying frustration.