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Earth Hour observed countrywide with lights switched off at key locations

Earth Hour observed countrywide with lights switched off at key locations
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Summary In view of the prime minister's directives and World Earth Day, unnecessary lights were turned off from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As part of World Earth Day, lights in government buildings across Pakistan were turned off for an hour.

In view of the Prime Minister's directives and World Earth Day, unnecessary lights were turned off from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

The Constitution Highway and Red Zone were plunged into complete darkness, while unnecessary lights were turned off in all government buildings of the capital.

The initiative was aimed at raising awareness among residents about environmental protection and promoting the message that energy conservation and care for the environment were a shared responsibility.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab government, lights were turned off at more than 500 locations across the province, including the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner's offices, and street lights on the main roads of prominent cities, private buildings, and the Murree Amphitheater were turned off and candles were lit.

In addition, lights were turned off for one hour in all small and big cities of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh as part of World Earth Day.

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