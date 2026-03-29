Pak-Afghan peace jirga meets on 31st for joint peace agenda

PESHAWAR (APP) - In the wake of ongoing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a Pak-Afghan peace jirga will be held in Peshawar on March 31 to develop a joint framework to foster peace, stability and dialogue between the two neighbouring countries.

The Jirga will be held under the auspices of Aspire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Qaumi Islahi Tehreek (National Reform Movement), said Arbab Shezad Khan, former Chief Secretary KP and head of Aspire.

The Jirga will be attended by notable political leaders, tribal elders, religious scholars, members of civil society, business community and media persons.

“The peace jirga will focus on mutual respect, trust-building and serious negotiations for lasting peace,” he added.

Addressing a joint press conference along with head of Qaumi Islahi Tehreek, Haji Sohrab Ali Khan, Arbab Shezad said a joint declaration in favor of peace will also be issued at the end of the jirga, which will be sent to the governments of both countries.

The aim of the peace jirga is to create a common path for peace and stability between the two countries and to promote negotiations, Arbab added.

Arbab Shehzad Khan said that at present there is severe tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan and holding of a peace jirga is need of the hour.