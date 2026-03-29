AJK elections schedule to be released in May: CEC

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Azad Kashmir has said the schedule for the 2026 elections will be released in May.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal on preparations for the Azad Kashmir general elections 2026, in which consultations were held with political parties.

Ghulam Mustafa said that the schedule for the 2026 elections will be released in May. It was decided to hold the upcoming elections on time and under the supervision of the Pakistan Army. Detailed consideration was given to proposals to make the electoral process transparent, fair and impartial.

In the meeting, Election Commission Member Syed Nazir Gilani said that it was agreed to prepare voter lists in a timely manner and improve polling station facilities. The digital link of the electoral roll with the Nadra database has been completed, and young people who have completed 18 years of age will automatically be included in the voter list.

He said that changes in the identity card will be automatically received by the Election Commission from the Nadra system. Political parties were asked to share the Election Commission's instructions on social media. Special arrangements will be consulted to facilitate voters from refugee Jammu and Kashmir.

Political parties proposed on this occasion that Nadra mobile vans be activated in Azad Kashmir and public registration be expedited, while voter lists be compiled at the ward level.

The meeting expressed concern over the decline in the number of voters in some union councils, proposed measures to make security arrangements foolproof, emphasised making the code of conduct clear and effective, and agreed on the need for accuracy of voter lists in refugee constituencies.

Political leaders also proposed that military forces be deployed in refugee constituencies. A proposal to use manual checking methods for electoral transparency is also under consideration.

In addition, the meeting considered improving the voter system for 12 refugee seats.