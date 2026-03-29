Tahir Ashrafi stresses Muslim unity to foil conspiracies

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said Israel wants to pit Muslims against Muslims and is conspiring against the nuclear programme of Pakistan.

Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference at Idara Minhaj-ul-Hussain here on Saturday, he said the current situation demanded collective wisdom and restraint rather than emotional decisions, as hostile forces were attempting to create divisions among Muslim countries.

He said that during the recent tensions between Israel and Iran, a school of young girls was targeted, but the global humanitarian response remained inadequate.

He termed attacks on innocent civilians as deeply tragic for the entire Muslim world.

He said certain elements were trying to create an atmosphere of conflict between Arab countries and Iran, while stressing that unity among Muslim states was essential to counter external threats.

Ashrafi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held a detailed telephonic conversation with the Iranian president, while foreign ministers of countries including Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were visiting Pakistan to explore a peaceful resolution to the situation.

He stressed that the protection of Harmain Sharifain was a matter of faith for every Muslim, adding that no harm to these sacred places could be tolerated.

Ashrafi said that Paigham-e-Pakistan remained an important national narrative promoting unity and consensus, urging leadership of Muslim countries to convene in Makkah to evolve a joint strategy against emerging challenges.