Bushra Bibi suffers blurred vision, undergoes eye check-up at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Bushra Bibi, the spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, underwent a medical check-up at Adiala Jail after complaining of pain and vision issues in her right eye, jail sources said.

According to officials, she was examined on Saturday around 2pm by Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, head of the ophthalmology department at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), at Central Jail Rawalpindi.

Medical sources revealed that Bushra Bibi had been experiencing blurred vision, black spots, and flashes in her right eye for the past 11 days. She also reported frequent headaches.

The examination diagnosed her with posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) in the affected eye, along with myopia and astigmatism. Doctors prescribed eye drops, medication, and the use of corrective glasses, while recommending a follow-up examination after four weeks.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan also underwent a minor eye procedure. Days later, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar confirmed that doctors at PIMS had conducted another examination and performed a brief procedure lasting around 20 minutes after obtaining his consent.

