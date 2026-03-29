Govt making effort to mitigate impact of conflict in Middle East: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government is making every effort to mitigate the impact of ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said, “Today’s Earth Hour offers a solemn opportunity to do our bit for Planet Earth – our most precious resource.

“Energy conservation is in keeping with our obligations as guardians of nature. It is also an imperative given the economic pressures arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Every unit of energy saved brings relief to households across Pakistan, he added.

He said, “I encourage all Pakistanis to participate in Earth Hour today.”