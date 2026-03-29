PIA resumes direct flights to London after six-year suspension

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially resumed its direct flight operations to London after a gap of six years, with the first flight departing from Islamabad today.

The resumption was inaugurated by Secretary of Defence Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Ali and the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, during a ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport.

Speaking at the event, Jane Marriott welcomed the restoration of PIA’s London flights, calling it a positive development. She said that flights from Karachi should also be resumed soon, noting that hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis live in the United Kingdom. She added that the resumption reflects the growing relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Addressing the ceremony, the Defence Secretary said that the day marks an important milestone for Pakistan’s aviation sector. He highlighted that PIA and London share a long-standing history, which was unfortunately interrupted for the past six years. He expressed satisfaction that the connection has now been restored.

He further noted that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy strong trade relations, and the resumption of flights will help further strengthen bilateral ties. He also appreciated the efforts of PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority officials in making this possible.

The Defence Secretary praised the British High Commissioner’s special interest in restoring the route, stating that her efforts played a key role in the resumption of PIA’s London flights.

The national flag carrier is expected to operate four weekly flights from Islamabad to London. These will be operated from Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4, according to an earlier statement issued by the PIA spokesperson.