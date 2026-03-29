Islamabad hosts major diplomatic talks for Middle East mediation efforts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan is all set to host a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt from March 29-30 in Islamabad for in-depth talks on Iran war.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign ministers from Turkey and Egypt arrived in Islamabad for high-level talks, with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister also expected to join shortly.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Foreign Office. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed strong bilateral relations and discussed the regional situation, including developments related to Iran. Both countries emphasized the importance of reducing tensions through diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has also arrived in Islamabad, where key discussions are underway. The visiting delegations are expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later today.

A major multilateral meeting involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt is scheduled to take place in Islamabad today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday) to explore ways to reduce regional tensions and promote peace and stability. The discussions will focus on the ongoing Middle East situation and possible diplomatic solutions.

Diplomatic sources said that Turkish, Egyptian, and Saudi foreign ministers will hold separate meetings with Pakistani leadership as part of these efforts.

In addition, Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the regional situation and the latest developments.

Pakistan has recently positioned itself as a potential mediator between Iran and Western countries, leveraging its long-standing ties with Iran and strong relations with Gulf states, in an effort to help de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue in the region.

