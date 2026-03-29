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Govt mulls weekend smart lockdown to save energy

Govt mulls weekend smart lockdown to save energy
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Summary Under the suggested plan, restrictions would be enforced from Saturday noon until midnight on Sunday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government is considering imposing a two-day smart lockdown each week as part of measures to reduce energy and fuel consumption across the country.

Sources said the proposal has been circulated to provincial governments, as well as authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, seeking their input before a final decision is made.

Under the suggested plan, restrictions would be enforced from Saturday noon until midnight on Sunday. During this period, commercial activities, including wedding events, would be halted, while markets, offices, and other non-essential operations would remain closed.

Officials said the move aims to ease pressure on energy resources by limiting economic activity during peak periods.

A formal notification will be issued once the provinces agree to the proposal. If approved, the smart lockdown could come into effect from April 4.
 

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